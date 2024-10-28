Australian music icon John Farnham has made shocking revelations about mistreatment by his former manager Darryl Sambell in his new memoir, The Voice Inside. Farnham shares that Sambell secretly drugged him “for years” during the early days of his career, which began in the 1960s with hits like Sadie the Cleaning Lady.

Farnham recalls discovering a half-dissolved pill in his coffee and asking Sambell about it. Sambell’s response: “That’s just something to keep you awake.” Farnham also alleges that Sambell, who was openly gay, was “aggressively sexual” toward him. “I said it often enough that I can see now that this rejection turned his attraction into jealousy, hatred, and a desire for control,” Farnham writes.

Sambell allegedly dictated every aspect of Farnham’s life, from his work schedule to what he ate, leaving him isolated from loved ones, including his wife Jill. Farnham finally parted ways with Sambell in 1976 and later achieved major success with manager Glenn Wheatley in the 1980s and 90s.

Reflecting on his early career, Farnham admits, “I feel so ashamed of myself for not realising what Darryl was up to.” Writing the memoir forced him to confront his past, though it wasn’t easy: “I’m annoyed at myself for being so gullible and trusting.”

Farnham, who recently recovered from cancer, will narrate the audiobook himself. “I don’t enjoy talking about myself,” he admits. “Dredging up the past is just not something I’ve ever really enjoyed.” His memoir releases this week, offering fans a glimpse into his personal and professional struggles.