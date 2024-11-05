After two years of electrifying performances, Adele is “genuinely sad” as her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum nears its end. On November 3, the “Hello” singer reflected on her journey, noting, “This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other f—ing shows. I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end,” she told fans, according to The Sun.

Since November 2022, Adele has performed at Caesars Palace every weekend, following a postponed start in early 2022. In September, she shared her plan for a performing break after these shows, saying, “I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart.”

At a recent concert, Adele expressed gratitude for the residency experience, explaining, “They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe and then it pays you back tenfold.” She added, “My life is a thousand times better… I really, truly think that this show has been my best friend throughout all of that.”

Adele experienced a special full-circle moment when Céline Dion attended her show. She wrote on X, “It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her… and it was a MOMENT!!” Dion later praised Adele’s “spectacular” performance on Instagram, wishing her the best on her upcoming shows.