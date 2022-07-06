As the name would suggest ‘Lord Of The Fries’ are the absolute pinnacle of fries, the best of the best. After all, you don’t name yourself the Jesus Christ of chips without a little bit of confidence.

To celebrate National Fry Day on Wednesday 13th July (put it in your calendar stat!) the legends will reign free chips to all who grace their establishment, much like the real Jesus did with the fish and bread and whatever. From 4-5pm next Wednesday you can pick up FREE fries at any of their Australian stores, to find your closest head HERE.

Now let’s pray.

Our father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy fries.

Thy chips be crispy,

Thy sauce be tasty on Earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily fries.

And forgive our salad-lovers,

As we forgive those who love salad amongst us.

And lead us not into temptation (salad),

But deliver us some fries.

For fries is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.