Red Rooster are giving away FREE CHIPS and Reds merch to everyone who rocks up between 10am-12pm this Tuesday 5th July @ Red Rooster Vermont.

Red Rooster are celebrating the very first electric car charging station at a Red Rooster! (first one in the national Reds network is in Vermont, VIC) The iconic Aussie chicken brand and Evie Networks have joined forces to offer drivers CHICKEN, CHIPS & CHARGING

So if you have an electric vehicle or just want free chips and merch then run don’t walk to Red Rooster Vermont tomorrow!