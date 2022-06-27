OMG! Macca’s is dropping 4 new super limited sauces!

Chicken McNuggets® fans, FOUR super limited sauces are dropping soon – there’s only gonna be a few hundred per restaurant, but sauce super fans stay tuned: we’re gonna give you a chance to secure your own secret stash 👀 — McDonald’s Australia (@maccas) June 26, 2022

So far we know what 2/4 will be and we are drooling already.

The creamy concoction of dijon mustard, vinegar, honey and spices, Macca’s cajun sauce is making a comeback.

Another exciting one that’s making it’s debut in Australia is the szechuan sauce! After releasing overseas in 1998 to promote the Mulan film, we finally get to try the rich blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger and garlic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The super limited sauces are set to release on July 6 however only running till July 19. We’ll also need to hold tight to find out what the other two sauces will be.

See you at the drive thru!