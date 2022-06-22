Dry July is usually pretty tough because of, well you know, the whole “not drinking” thing but NON have come to our rescue.

The purveyors of guilt-free hand-crafted wine alternatives have released a new collection just days before a good portion of the country cuts out the go-go juice.

It’s called the ‘Everyday’ Range and features three new flavours: NON1 – Salted Raspberry and Chamomile, NON3 – Toasted Cinnamon and Yuzu & NON7 – Stewed Cherry and Coffee.

To find your local stockist, or place an order online, head to their website HERE. I’d say “drink responsibly” but they’re completely alcohol-free so drink 18 bottles in a row, you’ll wake up fine!