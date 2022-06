Australia’s iconic Solo Thirst Crusher soft drink has been reinvented as the Sweat Crusher.

Asahi and Tradie have joined forces in this bizarre collaboration to create a Solo scented deodorant!

So maybe now when you sweat, it’ll just smell like a soft drink! Just kidding, it’s a citrus and cedarwood combo that’s apparently as refreshing as an ice-cold Solo.

You can grab a can from your local Woolies for $6.00 usually, however it’s on sale NOW for $4.20!

