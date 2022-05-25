According to trend-watchers McCrindle Research, there’s a new top 10 and Charlotte has been knocked off the top for the first time in seven years!

It’s no surprise there’s still a handful of classics, but what is a surprise is that names like Emma and Luke have become way less popular.

However, after 70 years some names are still appearing!

Here are the top names of 2022:

GIRLS

  1. Isla
  2. Charlotte
  3. Olivia
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Mia
  7. Grace
  8. Willow
  9. Matilda
  10. Ella

BOYS

  1. Oliver
  2. Noah
  3. Jack
  4. Henry
  5. William
  6. Leo
  7. Charlie
  8. Theodore
  9. Lucas
  10. Thomas

 

Here’s what they were in 1952:

GIRLS

  1. Mary
  2. Linda
  3. Patricia
  4. Susan
  5. Deborah
  6. Barbara
  7. Debra
  8. Karen
  9. Nancy
  10. Donna

BOYS

  1. James
  2. Michael
  3. Robert
  4. John
  5. David
  6. William
  7. Richard
  8. Thomas
  9. Mark
  10. Charles

Still some similarities with Thomas and William making both lists! For the girls however, it looks like Isla is the new Mary!

