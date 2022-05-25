According to trend-watchers McCrindle Research, there’s a new top 10 and Charlotte has been knocked off the top for the first time in seven years!
It’s no surprise there’s still a handful of classics, but what is a surprise is that names like Emma and Luke have become way less popular.
However, after 70 years some names are still appearing!
Here are the top names of 2022:
GIRLS
- Isla
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Ava
- Mia
- Grace
- Willow
- Matilda
- Ella
BOYS
- Oliver
- Noah
- Jack
- Henry
- William
- Leo
- Charlie
- Theodore
- Lucas
- Thomas
Here’s what they were in 1952:
GIRLS
- Mary
- Linda
- Patricia
- Susan
- Deborah
- Barbara
- Debra
- Karen
- Nancy
- Donna
BOYS
- James
- Michael
- Robert
- John
- David
- William
- Richard
- Thomas
- Mark
- Charles
Still some similarities with Thomas and William making both lists! For the girls however, it looks like Isla is the new Mary!