According to trend-watchers McCrindle Research, there’s a new top 10 and Charlotte has been knocked off the top for the first time in seven years!

It’s no surprise there’s still a handful of classics, but what is a surprise is that names like Emma and Luke have become way less popular.

However, after 70 years some names are still appearing!

Here are the top names of 2022:

GIRLS

Isla Charlotte Olivia Amelia Ava Mia Grace Willow Matilda Ella

BOYS

Oliver Noah Jack Henry William Leo Charlie Theodore Lucas Thomas

Here’s what they were in 1952:

GIRLS

Mary Linda Patricia Susan Deborah Barbara Debra Karen Nancy Donna

BOYS

James Michael Robert John David William Richard Thomas Mark Charles

Still some similarities with Thomas and William making both lists! For the girls however, it looks like Isla is the new Mary!