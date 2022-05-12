BIG W has launched their winter coat collection for dogs in a range of styles and materials to suit your furry friend’s needs. Puffers, knits, hoodies, sweaters, BIG W has them all!

It’s giving The North Face!

Perfect Pet Two Tone Puffer Jacket 50cm - Red

The country club called… it wants its dog coat back

Perfect Pet Country Quilted Jacket 50cm - Khaki

I can see a doggo sitting on the beach, sipping its coffee watching the sunrise and checking the surf in this!

Perfect Pet Corduroy Jacket 30cm - Nomad

This ones especially for La Niña… keep that coat dry!

Tails Element Pet Jacket 70cm - Grey

I mean come on! How cute will your dog/s look in these!

The whole range is available instore and online from today.

