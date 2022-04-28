We’re going back in time with these funky turntables!

If you’re a big fan of the sweet sounds that a record player makes but don’t want to spend a fortune, then we have some good news.

Aldi’s range of special buys dropping on Wednesday, May 4 will include these snazzy sound machines.

For just $69.99 the turntables come in a few different colours including floral, mint, and black. And bonus, you can keep KIIS loud with the inbuilt FM radio!

To get your record collection started you can also find a range of albums available.

Check out Aldi’s website for more info.

Advertisement

Advertisement