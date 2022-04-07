The weather’s getting colder, and is there any better way to spend your winter weekends than talking the night away with your friends and family in the backyard, warming yourself with cosy blankets and this ALDI Stone Look Fire Pit??

Chilly nights have never looked better. Grab your loved ones, some hot chocolate and bring the camping experience to your backyard while you snuggle up around a fire.

It’s available in stores from Saturday 16 April for only $129! Find out if it will be available at your local ALDI here!