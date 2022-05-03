As the nights get cooler you may be looking at your furry friend and going “that jumper is sooo last season”. Keeping your pets stylish but more importantly warm is the essence of what ALDI is striving for this winter!

I mean come on how cute does this fella look!

We know your pet will love their new Self-Heated Dog Bed ($39.99). It has a durable, tear resistant outer material with a cushion that feature a reflective heat pad that provides extra warmth by radiating your dog’s own body heat. The heat pad is easily removed for summer or cleaning and comes in a range of colours!

Do you have a HYPER pet? Look no further with this PET K9 KANNON MINI $19.99!

It’s a mini ball launcher with easy pull-back and trigger mechanism and hands-free ball pick up it also comes with 2 mini balls

There’s so much more in the Creature Comforts Special Buys range which will be released in stores May 11th!