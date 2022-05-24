It’s surely a sign of the times with this new toy range that is about to drop.

When you think of children’s wooden toys, you probably think a little duck to roll around, some cars or maybe different shapes to build a house. Well, times have changes!

Think laptops, DJ turntables, a vlogging kit and other bits and bobs that are more… up-to-date?

Aldi is releasing a whole new toy range including the above and the playtime classics!

The toys range from $7.99 – $56.99 and are part of Aldi’s Special Buys dropping June 1st.

Be quick, their Special Buys go fast!