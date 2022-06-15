Whether you’re an espresso Martini kind of person or a shaken not stirred Vesper Martini kind of person, we’re making sure you don’t miss out on World Martini Day this Saturday June 18th!

We’ve got the best places for Martini’s in Melbourne!

Highly recommend the liquid-nitrogen chilled martini!

Hit the martini bar before the crowds come at 6pm!

Highly recommend the Sipsmith Dry Martini with a twist!

Two words, espresso Martini.

Belgian chocolate martini is a must!

They have nitro espresso Martini’s on tap!

The Ballantine Martini’s great!

Get a Lui Martini (a do-it-yourself type of drink): choose your gin, they accompany it with a selection of vermouth, brine, bitters, olives etc. so you can get your perfect mix!

Try the lychee or passionfruit Martini!

Happy World Martini Day!