Whether you’re an espresso Martini kind of person or a shaken not stirred Vesper Martini kind of person, we’re making sure you don’t miss out on World Martini Day this Saturday June 18th!
We’ve got the best places for Martini’s in Melbourne!
Eau De Vie – Melbourne CBD:
Highly recommend the liquid-nitrogen chilled martini!
The Westin Melbourne:
Hit the martini bar before the crowds come at 6pm!
The Gin Palace:
Highly recommend the Sipsmith Dry Martini with a twist!
Cabinet Bar & Balcony:
Two words, espresso Martini.
Antique Bar:
Belgian chocolate martini is a must!
Arbory Bar & Eatery:
They have nitro espresso Martini’s on tap!
The Everleigh:
The Ballantine Martini’s great!
The Lui Bar:
Get a Lui Martini (a do-it-yourself type of drink): choose your gin, they accompany it with a selection of vermouth, brine, bitters, olives etc. so you can get your perfect mix!
Cookie:
Try the lychee or passionfruit Martini!
Happy World Martini Day!