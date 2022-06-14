From Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities comes new release Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA Gin!

Aimed to capture the magic of the sea this gin hints at notes of the coast with native coastal flora and Hendrick’s signature combination of Cucumber and Rose, culminating in an astonishingly smooth citrus finish.

World Gin Day was last week but honestly every day can be World Gin Day when the gin is this good!

Ms. Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities captured the magic of the sea by using her background in chemistry, proclivity for experimentation, and fascination about how different botanicals can be combined to create enthralling flavours.

Hendrick’s NEPTUNIA’s complex smoothness creates a beguilingly flavoursome gin and tonic.

· The Curious Margarita is given fathoms of new depth.

· It’s a thrilling base for the Gin Gimlet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Try these delectable cocktail recipes to help you get your sea legs!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Available at Dan Murphy’s national wide by the end of June 2022.