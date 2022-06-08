Who doesn’t love a bit of rum?

The iconic Australian Bundaberg Rum (also known as ‘sugarcane champagne’) has teamed up with Uber Eats in launching a limited-edition bottle of their alcoholic ginger beer!

‘Maison de Bundy’s Blanc de Cane’ is a concoction of white QLD cane spirit and Bundaberg Ginger Beer.

There’s only 1000 of the unique 640ml glass bottles that will be available free* for Uber Eats customers to enjoy at locations in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria on Friday June 10 and Saturday June 11.

Sydney’s The Civic Hotel, Melbourne’s The Sporting Globe (Richmond) and Brisbane’s Leonards and Dawn have exclusive access to the limited edition bottles!

People 18-years old and over wanting to sample the limited edition bottling will be able to show their Uber Eats app to bar staff at these venues from 5pm on Friday 10th of June to toast the weekend ahead.

The Maison de Bundy’s Blanc de Cane will be available until sold out. People unable to make it to one of the three collection points, or who missed out sharing the taste with friends on premise will be able to unlock 30% off selected Bundy products on Uber Eats from Thursday 9th June until Monday 13th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s this weekend only so be quick!