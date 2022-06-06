With the quintessential mid-morning trip to the local breakfast café becoming the norm for millions of Aussies, it’s about time we get the chance to experience that familiar taste it in our own homes!

Sorry, salt & pepper aren’t going to cut it anymore…

Taking advantage of Aussie ‘brunch culture’s’ popularity, Masterfoods have released two seasonings to pair well with your poached, fried or scrambled eggs & of course, your beloved smashed Avo on toast!

‘Everything Eggs’ is said to have a “perfectly blended with paprika and chives,” and their ‘Avocado Smash’ zesty seasoning with a “perfect blend with parsley and dill.”

I’m SUPER excited to try these for myself!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keep your eyes peeled, they’ll be available at Woolworths, Coles, and various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets soon!