This freeeeeeeezing weather really doesn’t entice you to go out, and with World Martini Day coming up, why not grab your best friends and make your own delicious cocktails at home!

We’ve found the best Pornstar Martini recipe, and here’s a hint – the secret ingredient ingredient is Passoa, a passionfruit liqueur that was invented in 1985. Passoã is made from real passionfruit from Brazil, with a full-bodied sweetness that brings a twist and burst of zest to the palate!

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients: 30mL Passoã Passionfruit Liqueur

30mL Vodka

10mL Licor 43

20mL Lime juice

30mL Prosecco (Sparkling Wine)

½ fresh passionfruit Method: Pour Passoã Passionfruit Liqueur, vodka, Licor 43, lime juice, fresh passionfruit & ice into a shaker.

Shake well and fine strain into a chilled Coupette glass.

Garnish with ½ Passionfruit shell floating in the cocktail.

Serve with a shot of Prosecco on the side.