Ahh, Australia. We brought the Hills Hoist, Victa Mower, Black Box and now… THE BLOODY CHEESE FILLED SAUSAGE ROLL!

I’m not saying it hasn’t been done before… I’m saying, it hasn’t been done in the delectable, ‘don’t mind if I do,’ bite-size, party variety sort of way!

There’s two cheesy varieties to cheese* from; original beef, and Mexican beef! Plastic free packaging, if you don’t mind and the beef is 100% Aussie!

If you wanna dip these bad boys in your tub of tomato sauce, you can grab a 12 pack for just under $10 ($9.95) and their available in Woolworths, Coles, and various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets.