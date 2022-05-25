What could possibly be better than tucking into a delicious, juicy burger? Getting that burger for FREE!

This Saturday is International Burger Day and to celebrate, Burger Road is firing up the grill and slinging FREE cheeseburgers!

Indulge in a Wagyu beef patty with double cheese, or if you’re vegan, a Beyond Beef patty with vegan cheese.

Check out all the deets below!

WHEN: 28th May 2022, 12pm-3pm

WHERE: Burger Road outlets: Fairfield, Hawthorn, Werribee, Highett, Craigieburn

WHAT: FREE Cheeseburgers (Options: beef cheeseburger or vegan cheeseburger)

There’s a limit of one burger per person.

Don’t miss this amazing deal!