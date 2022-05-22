Some exciting news for us Aussies, Cinnamon Bun flavoured Oreo’s are finally here!

When we say finally, we mean it’s been available in the US for who knows how long and of course we don’t get our hands on it straight away. As usual.

Have no fear, this delectable treat is now on shelves for us to indulge in the cinnamon flavoured cookie sandwich.

Imagine dunking these ones in milk… droooooool!

They’re available at Woolworths and IGA at the moment for $2.00, and currently on sale for $1.50 at Woolies.