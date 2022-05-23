How cool was it going to Sovereign Hill and pretending to be an old timey kid? Panning for “gold” was one of the highlights, I was never lucky enough to get it though!

This weekend, Sovereign Hill is holding their Heritage Harvest weekend, filled with pop-up market stalls, damper, butter and cheesemaking workshops, a Botanical Bar with spirits from Kilderkin Distillery and Mrs Baker’s Still House, an animal farm for kids, a dumplings and noodles feast, and much more!

For the more adventurous foodies, chef Jo Barret will be running an interactive demonstration on ways to eat crickets… Not for the faint of heart!

Or you can learn the art of Korean ferments from Jung Eun Chae with kimchi, soy sauce and sake making classes (that sounds a little bit more up my alley!)

Check out the deets below:

When: Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 May 2022

Time: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Where: Sovereign Hill, Ballarat

Tickets: Admission – $39 for an adult | $20 for a child | $99 for a family of four |

For more info, check out the program here, and you can book here.

Image credit: Sovereign Hill