Ever stared at your Uncle Tobys Chewy oat bar and cold glass of milo and wished you could combine the two into a snackzilla?

Look no further because the two snack giants are serving up a dream combination that’s set to cure everyone’s Mondayitis (Tuesdayitis, Wednesdayitis and so on).

Uncle Tobys Chewy Milo Muesli Bars is a blend of Uncle Tobys oats and tasty Milo pieces.

They come in packs of 6 and are on the shelves at your local supermarket for $5!