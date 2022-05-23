This Saturday is International Burger Day! As if we needed another reason to order burgers, Deliveroo is giving you 50% a huge range of burgers to celebrate!

You can choose from what is being called “the world’s best chicken burger”, The Tommy Chook from Boss Burger, or a Single Stack from Royal Stacks!

Simply search for burger festival on the Deliveroo App and order selected burgers from participating restaurants. The offer runs from Saturday, 28 May until Monday, 3 June.

It’s the perfect dinner for these chilly winter nights!

Image credit: Deliveroo