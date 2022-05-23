Do you love coffee AND chocolate? Well, Moccona has teamed up with iconic chocolate brand Cadbury to release its new Moccona & Cadbury Café Style Mochas!

Research shows that an overwhelming majority of Aussies (84%) drink coffee and even more have a penchant for chocolate (95%). This winter two loved brands, Moccona and Cadbury, have come together and created a hot drink that caters to both coffee aficionados and chocolate lovers.

Mochaholics will be able to enjoy the new range in three different flavours including Mocha, Caramel Mocha, and Hazelnut Mocha. This is the first time Moccona has collaborated with another brand to create the perfect addition to its deliciously frothy café style coffees.

The delectable sachets come in a pack of eight and are available at your local Woolies for just $5.00.