We all know and love the classic chocolately delicious mud cake from Woolworths. Who would think it could get any better?

Well it just did! Woolies has just released a limited edition Rocky Road Mud Cake. The delectable dessert features a raspberry flavoured chocolate Mud Cake topped with chocolate ganache, marshmallows and shredded coconut.

The 600g cake can be enjoyed for only $5.50!

So if you’ve got a birthday coming up or maybe you just feel like cake, hop on over because it’s for a limited time only.