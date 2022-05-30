The Australian International Beer Awards were on last week and sign me up to be a judge immediately.

After sampling more than 2,600 entries the annual comp has handed out 35 championship trophies to those who’ve dedicated their lives to making the nectar of the gods.

Reservoir’s Hawkers Beer in Victoria took out the sought after title of ‘Champion Large Australian Brewery’ so obviously I’m putting in an order stat (gotta check my sources).

Every state was represented in the awards, god bless this country, with Moffat Beach Brewing Co from QLD, Wayward Brewing from NSW, Beerland in WA all picking up a trophy.

To check out the full list of winners and find your new favourite beverage, head HERE.