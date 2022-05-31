It’s National Doughnut Day this Friday June 3rd & Krispy Kreme Australia is giving away 100,000 FREE Original Glazed!

This deal is so sweet and hole-some and better yet, all you need to do is head to your nearest Krispy Kreme store to claim your FREE doughnut.

In preparation for the big day, Krispy Kreme will be glazing 2,000 Original Glazed doughnuts per hour on its production line – that’s 33 doughnuts a minute!

Dough-not hesitate on this offer though, because it’s only available while stock lasts. To find your nearest participating store, visit www.krispykreme.com.au/stores.

If you miss out on National Doughnut Day, keep an eye out for when Krispy Kreme’s Hot Light is on.

When the Hot Light is on it means fresh Original Glazed® doughnuts are being made and customers can score a free delicious, melt in your mouth doughnut straight off the line every day with any purchase.