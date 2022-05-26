We’ve all heard of the Americano coffee… Well, Macca’s have decided to come out with our very own Aussie version, the Australiano: a new signature coffee from McCafé designed to treat resident coffee aficionados to a flavour combination of native Australian wattleseed, chai and McCafe’s locally-roasted coffee beans.
Sounds sooo delicious!! It’s only available for a limited time so hurry in if you want to try it for yourself!
Macca’s is celebrating the launch by giving out FREE Australianos on their Aussie east coast tour. Here’s where and when you can get yours!
VIC
Catani Gardens, St Kilda Beach: 28 May, 7am – 1pm
Fed Square, Melbourne: 10 June, 2pm – 6:30pm
NSW
Bondi Beach SLSC: 18 & 19 June, 7am – 1pm
QLD
King George Square, Brisbane: 25 June, 7am – 1pm
Queen Street Mall, Brisbane: 26 June, 8am – 2pm
It’s also coming to Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast, but the date is TBC so keep an eye out!
The Australiano will be available in all McCafé restaurants nationwide, via the MyMacca’s App and McDelivery, for a limited time only.