We’ve all heard of the Americano coffee… Well, Macca’s have decided to come out with our very own Aussie version, the Australiano: a new signature coffee from McCafé designed to treat resident coffee aficionados to a flavour combination of native Australian wattleseed, chai and McCafe’s locally-roasted coffee beans.

Sounds sooo delicious!! It’s only available for a limited time so hurry in if you want to try it for yourself!

Macca’s is celebrating the launch by giving out FREE Australianos on their Aussie east coast tour. Here’s where and when you can get yours!

VIC

Catani Gardens, St Kilda Beach: 28 May, 7am – 1pm Fed Square, Melbourne: 10 June, 2pm – 6:30pm

NSW

Bondi Beach SLSC: 18 & 19 June, 7am – 1pm

QLD

King George Square, Brisbane: 25 June, 7am – 1pm

Queen Street Mall, Brisbane: 26 June, 8am – 2pm

It’s also coming to Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast, but the date is TBC so keep an eye out! The Australiano will be available in all McCafé restaurants nationwide, via the MyMacca’s App and McDelivery, for a limited time only.

