We know and love all the convenient usual condiments in a squeezy bottle like honey, mayo, even Vegemite.

Bega & Simply Nuts have now added to the squeezy collection and launched “Shake ‘N Squeeze” peanut butter bottles!

Simply Nuts is made with only two ingredients – only the best, great-tasting 100% Aussie peanuts and a pinch of sea salt. So it’s a win-win!

The squeezy bottles are now available at Coles supermarkets nationally for $7.00, and will be arriving at all good Independent stores nationally by the end of the month.