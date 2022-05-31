Aussie fitness coach Bec Hardgrave has let us in on a little at home hack that we all need to see!

This 15 minute hack has gone viral on TikTok and everyone’s so excited because it literally only needs three ingredients. The less the better, am I right?

Biscoff biscuits, Biscoff spread and melted chocolate. That’s it!

All you need to do is make a sandwich out of the biscuits and spread, then cover it up in the melted chocolate and pop it in the fridge to set. DONE!

Imagine doing a Tim Tam slam with one of these… I’m drooling.

Check out Bec’s video:

