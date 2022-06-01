Who doesn’t love a Weis bar?? They’re so refreshing, but if the idea of ice cream in freezing weather makes your teeth hurt, we have the perfect alternative for you!

Weis has teamed up with Bounce to launch a new range of the most delicious fruit and cream flavoured nut butter balls! Filled with the iconic Weis fruit and cream combo Aussies love, they’re made from 100% natural ingredients, real fruit and nut butters!

They come in Mango Cream, Raspberry Coconut Cream, Fruito Cream and Passionfruit Cream.

You can pick up these new Weis flavoured Bounce balls in Woolies for $6 for a 4 pack!

