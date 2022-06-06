We’ve all been there. Experienced the alcohol-induced ‘hangxiety’ of checking your bank balance after a night shouting rounds of cocktails. Well, a new player to the non-alcoholic market is here to save you from the Sunday scaries and remove the stigma of mindful drinking. Because partaking in Friday night drinks shouldn’t mean cancelling that 6am spin class.

National Gin Day quickly approaching on June 11th the newest player in the non-alcoholic market is here to supply your every G&T need. Introducing Yes You Can a range of alcohol-free drinks that have finally nailed the flavour profile of your favourite booze-laden cocktails!

The classic G&T, just the tonic (and more!). A jolt of juniper with a classic bitter hit and that familiar G&T warmth. This G&T tastes so good you won’t even miss the booze!

