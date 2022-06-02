We grew up sippin’ on a juice box, and now we can grow old sippin’ on BOXTAILS!

Mandatory Spirit Co has created first of their kind single-serve Boxtails, which are low-calorie at 60 calories per serve, 99% sugar-free and made from real fruit juice and real spirits.

Boxtails have been designed with safety in mind. Research shows the prevalence of drink spiking across the country, with 1 in 4 Aussie alcohol drinkers aged 18 to 40 reporting that they’ve had their drink spiked and 37% experiencing the issue within the last 12 months. These mini Boxtails are designed so that no one can tamper with your cocktail at a party or venue with their fun and quirky design.

You can sip on one of their three flavours:

Mai Tai

Passionfruit Martini

Pink Gin Daiquiri

The single-serve Boxtails will be available to purchase from Amazon for $24.95 a six-pack.

You can head to their website for more info.

