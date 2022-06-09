Mr Chen’s has been a main stay in thousands of Aussie households, and their delicious dumpling range just got TONS more accessible! …Microwavably speaking.

They’re claiming in just two minutes, you can bung these new snack packs in the microwave oven and experience three tasty varieties of dumplings!

They’ve got Prawn Hargow, “plump, juicy prawn pieces wrapped in silky soft pastry” comes in a pack of six! – Sticky BBQ Pork Buns in a “light and fluffy bun… pillowy perfection” – comes in twos! And finally Vegetable Gyoza “an authentic veggie medley” in a six pack!

Get them in my belly – IMMEDIATELY!

AVAILABLE SOON at Woolworths and various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets!