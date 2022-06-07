If you love a cheeky G&T like myself and the queen (has a couple a day apparently) than you’ll be stoked to hear THIS SATURDAY is World Gin Day (11th June). The perfect excuse to crack open a brand new bottle of Gin and pretend you’re Tom Cruise in ‘Cocktail’ minus the bar owner with a terrible Australian accent.

Let me introduce you to Citadelle Jardin d’été, it’s a new gin inspired by the stunning garden at Château de Bonbonnet (yep, that’s in France) and it taste like summer in a glass. Perfect to sip with your eyes closed, pretending you’re in the French country side and not sitting here in the middle of an “Arctic blast” – the technical term for “it’s really f***ing cold”. Check out the recipe below!

Gin & Tonic A La Française

Ingredients

– 1 part Citadelle Jardin d’été

– 3 parts tonic

– Lemon peel

Method

– Pour Citadelle Jardin d’été into a large wine glass filled with ice

– Top off with 3 parts tonic

– With a large twist of lemon peel; express it above the glass and place inside

Enjoy!

