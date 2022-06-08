The world is once again our oyster so why not get out and explore Melbourne with this hidden gem a mere 15 minutes out of the CBD!

I’m talking about Essendon Fields and our friends at Urban List have compiled eight reasons to put Essendon Fields on your weekend to-do list.

Its resident airport have been synonymous with travel, adventure and flying for over a century, but we’ve uncovered a handful of activities that take these themes to a fresh new place. From adrenaline-packed freefall flying to fresh new flavours that will transport you around the world!

A menu stacked with fresh Australian produce and a paddock to plate mindset, this menu is the backbone of this memorable dining experience. Relax by the large stone fireplace with a vino from a wine list selected to perfection by a dedicated sommelier, or sip on a cocktail with a twist.

With around 3,000 square metres of interconnected indoor trampolines, adventure features, padding and airbags, Bounce is the trampoline playground we could only have dreamed of as kids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re looking to catch a little more air than the humble trampoline can provide, we’d like to draw your attention to the ultimate adrenaline experience that you don’t have to travel vertically for. iFLY at Essendon Fields will have you literally floating on air at this indoor body flight experience.

With an inspired range of quality, fresh produce, grocery, patisserie (hello, hand-piped cannolis) and Café Trattoria, you’ll find everything you need to create your own little slice of Italy at home. Fill your basket with goodies to whip up your own culinary creations, or dine in and experience the bespoke winter menu. Seasonal additions to the Trattoria menu include apple crumble hotcakes, smoked salmon waffles, and tagliatelle al’ ragu — sign us up.

Essendon Fields Gardens:

Not only a stunning and relaxing green space, but Essendon Fields is also an impressive example of sustainability and innovative water practices. The 300-hectare gardens are kept lush and healthy thanks to the water captured from the nearby aircraft hangar roofs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With so much of life happening online over the last few years, we’re all for some IRL experiences and exploring the racks for the perfect addition to your wardrobe is one of our favourite, tangible thrills. With a huge range of retailers, DFO will provide the goods for a fraction of the price.

If the magic of planes coming and going through thin air ignites your curiosity, head over to the Airways Museum to take your knowledge to greater heights. Housing a collection of national importance, the exhibit traces the development of Australia’s civil aviation airways system through innovation and technical development from the 1920s through to the present. Told through artefacts and photographs, follow the story of Australia’s often leading role in the international journey in aviation advancement.

If your Essendon Fields itinerary is filling up faster than a vintage DC-3 rocketing down the runway, we’ve got the perfect solution to embracing a jam-packed weekend—a sneak staycay at the Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields.

Advertisement

Advertisement