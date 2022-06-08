As if we need an excuse to get friends together for a drink and goss session, this Saturday is World Gin Day. Bring out your inner mixologist with these delicious cocktails made with The Botanist Gin!
The Botanist Gin features sweet and earthy flavours combined with delicate floral and herbal notes of the Islay 22, adding layers of depth and flavour into every cocktail!
Check out these delicious recipes below!
French 75 – Classic Cocktail
30ml The Botanist
15ml Lemon Juice
10ml Sugar Syrup
Top with champagne
Garnish: Lemon Twist
Add Gin, lemon and sugar syrup to a shaker filled with ice, shake and fine strain into chilled champagne glass, top with champagne and garnish with lemon twist.
Classic Dry Martini
60ml The Botanist
15ml/20ml Dry Vermouth
Garnish: lemon twist or chilled Green Olive
Add all ingredients to mixing glass, add ice and stir to dilute. Strain into chilled Cocktail glass, garnish as desired.
Mandarin Gimlet
45ml The Botanist
20ml Mandarin Juice
10ml Lime Juice
15ml Sugar Syrup
Garnish: Lime Skin disc
Add all ingredients to an ice filled shaker, shake and fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass, spray lime disc over cocktail and drop in.
Fall & Spice
30ml The Botanist
30ml Amaro Montenegro
30ml Select
Garnish: Orange twist and Cinnamon stick
Build all ingredients in a short glass over ice. Stir. Garnish and enjoy.
Island Dreaming
45ml The Botanist
20ml Lime Juice
20ml Pineapple juice
10ml cinnamon syrup
2 dashes Aromatic bitters
10ml egg whites
Garnish: cinnamon sugar dust.
Add all ingredients to shaker, shake without ice, add ice, shake, and fine strain into chilled cocktail glass. Let foam settle and sprinkle cinnamon sugar.