As if we need an excuse to get friends together for a drink and goss session, this Saturday is World Gin Day. Bring out your inner mixologist with these delicious cocktails made with The Botanist Gin!

The Botanist Gin features sweet and earthy flavours combined with delicate floral and herbal notes of the Islay 22, adding layers of depth and flavour into every cocktail!

Check out these delicious recipes below!

French 75 – Classic Cocktail

30ml The Botanist

15ml Lemon Juice

10ml Sugar Syrup

Top with champagne

Garnish: Lemon Twist

Add Gin, lemon and sugar syrup to a shaker filled with ice, shake and fine strain into chilled champagne glass, top with champagne and garnish with lemon twist.

Classic Dry Martini

60ml The Botanist

15ml/20ml Dry Vermouth

Garnish: lemon twist or chilled Green Olive

Add all ingredients to mixing glass, add ice and stir to dilute. Strain into chilled Cocktail glass, garnish as desired.

Mandarin Gimlet

45ml The Botanist

20ml Mandarin Juice

10ml Lime Juice

15ml Sugar Syrup

Garnish: Lime Skin disc

Add all ingredients to an ice filled shaker, shake and fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass, spray lime disc over cocktail and drop in.

Fall & Spice

30ml The Botanist

30ml Amaro Montenegro

30ml Select

Garnish: Orange twist and Cinnamon stick

Build all ingredients in a short glass over ice. Stir. Garnish and enjoy.

Island Dreaming

45ml The Botanist

20ml Lime Juice

20ml Pineapple juice

10ml cinnamon syrup

2 dashes Aromatic bitters

10ml egg whites

Garnish: cinnamon sugar dust.

Add all ingredients to shaker, shake without ice, add ice, shake, and fine strain into chilled cocktail glass. Let foam settle and sprinkle cinnamon sugar.