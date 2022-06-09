There are few things in life that bring a smile to my face. I can honestly say gin and tapas are two of them.

Bringing European warmth to Melbourne’s bitter winter, Bar Triana is your one-stop tienda to celebrating both World Gin Day and World Tapas Day this June!

To mark this annual occasion, Bar Triana is bundling up and doubling down on celebrations, offering flights of local gins paired with tapas snacks for the nice price of $30 per person all week long!

For one week only (Saturday, June 11th to Sunday, June 19th, 2022), shout salud and enjoy the gastronomical delights of Four Pillars Gin, distilled here in Victoria, matched with crisp Fever Tree tonics and garnish.

Dine like a true Spaniard, with all flights served alongside petit tapas plates steeped in Spanish flavour and flare, produced by Head Chef Ryan Flaherty in collaboration with Marriott International and The Peter Rowland Group. Experience a deep, saucy Spanish love affair between intricate flavour profiles working together to teleport taste buds.

