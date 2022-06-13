Coco Pops is arguably the best cereal on planet earth. Just like a chocolate milkshake, only crunchy!

Kellogg’s is releasing a limited-edition flavour ‘Vanilla Berry Choc Top’! So now I guess it’s just like a choc top, only crunchy?

So, it’s pretty much like you’re at the movies with your choc top and popcorn but it’s really you eating your bowl of cereal before work. We’re here for it.

Whether you like your Coco Pops for breakfast or dessert, you can grab a box from Coles stores nationwide for just $8.20.