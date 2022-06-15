What do you get when you put culinary entrepreneur Curtis Stone and the legends at Cadbury in a room together? Absolute magic!

The pair have joined forced to create an Australian inspired indulgent treat with a chocolate twist – a special-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Slice!

Caramel Slice was one of the first kitchen creations Curtis has fond memories of making with his mum, and the inspiration behind the delicious new flavour.

Made from smooth and creamy Cadbury Dairy Milk, each bite is layered with smooth flowing caramel, vanilla flavoured crème and biscuit pieces, creating the nostalgic taste of a homemade caramel slice.

The block (RRP $5.00) is available for a limited time, exclusively in Coles supermarkets nationwide for $5.