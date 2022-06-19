As if the allure of soft salted butter on a warm slice of bread wasn’t enough, now you can indulge in 3 different ready made butter concoctions set to make your life in the kitchen a whole lot easier.

Mainland has released a range of flavoured butters – made with New Zealand grass fed butter, Mainland flavoured spreadable butters are a simple way to easily add great flavour to your cooking creations, perfect for cooking or finishing your dish – simply slice off what you need when cooking or add extra flavour to finish your dish.

They’re on the shelves for $3.50 from Woolworths, Coles, and various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets