There’s nothing better than sitting in a café and sipping a hot chocolate on a cold winter’s morning.. PSYCH! Sitting at home in your pajamas drinking a hot chocolate that’s just as delicious but you didn’t have to leave your sanctuary of comfort or see other human beings is waaaaay better.

Luckily for us Starbucks have swooped in with a tasty safety-blanket of hot chocolate you can make in the comfort of your own home. In your hot chocolate isle you can now pick up Starbucks Signature Hot Chocolate 42% and Starbucks Signature Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate uhmmm yes please.

Currently available at Coles, select IGA’s and some independent supermarkets but I’m confident they’ll be available everywhere soon!