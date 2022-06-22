Kids today are officially the most spoilt critters on the planet… Granted, that accusation has an array of jealous undertones – what remains factual is that there are SO MANY choices these days…

Remember LCMs? You do, they’re still down supermarket isles – There’s two new and unique flavours that have just been released!

Adding to the Choc Chip & Rainbow (Kaleidos) flavours we grew up with; the new Caramel & Choc Strawberry flavoured LCMs!

They’re boasting 25% less sugar these days, a fair enough trade for the refined palates kids are sporting these days…

For around $4.00 you’ll get a box of six from Woolworths, Coles, various IGA/Foodland & independent supermarkets nationally!