Parmi? Parma? Potato potato! It’s all delicious to me!

So when our friends over at Urban List let us in on where to find the best chicken parmigiana’s in town, we just couldn’t keep it a secret!

Paradise Valley Hotel – Clematis

The Napier – Fitzroy

The Imperial – CBD

Grace Darling Hotel – Collingwood

Duke of Wellington – CBD

The Spread Eagle – Richmond

The Leveson – North Melbourne

The Cricketer’s – Port Melbourne