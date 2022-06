There’s some snacks that we LOVE but can’t get our hands on because they’re only sold in the US.

Good news for us, Aldi is launching an American food range as part of their Special Buys!

Think Butterfingers, Lays, Hershey’s, Milk Duds, Pop Tarts, Pickles and so much more.

The range prices between 99c and $4.99 and is available from June 29.

