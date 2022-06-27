I’m not suggesting drinking a cocktail or two would make school holidays more tolerable but I’m not… not saying that.

Legends of all things that taste delicious and make you feel good ‘Bacardí’ have decided that World Rum Day (9th July) just won’t cut it and are turning the whole month of July into a celebration of yours, mine, and Captain Jack Sparrow’s favourite beverage – rum.

If you want a FREE COCKTAIL (in capitals because who doesn’t love free sh**) you can jump HERE on the website and find your local bar celebrating the month of July. Please note, the links will be live from July 1st so bookmark it now and come back in a few days.

If you’re more of a “make it for myself at home in my pyjamas” typeo guy or gal may I present my favourite cocktail of all time, a Spiced Mule.

Spiced Mule

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ingredients

– 50ml BACARDÍ Spiced

– 100ml Ginger Beer

– 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

– 1 Lime Wedge

Method

– Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass

– Garnish with a lime wedge

– Simple, easy, delicious

Drink responsibly, over 18s only, don’t drunk-dial your boss, etc