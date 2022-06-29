So you’re looking for a feed but you don’t want to break the bank, we’ve got you covered! Check them out below!

Pizza Pizza Pizza

Slices of NYC-style pie at Pizza Pizza Pizza cost just five bucks a pop. That includes the oozy triple cheese or de rigueur pepperoni and pepper. Whole pizzas start at $32. With eight massive slices they’re big enough to feed a crew of famished friends.

Uncle Tetsu’s crepe brûlée

Is it a crepe? Is it a crème brûlée? All we know for sure is this $9.90 treat is decadent and delicious. Uncle Tetsu is known for its soft and jiggly Japanese-style cheesecakes. Can’t eat a cake in one sitting? That’s where the crepe brûlée comes in. It’s a custard cream–filled crepe with a caramelised sugar crust to crack through.

Scoopy Milk Bar bingsu

A towering mountain of snowy shaved ice, condensed milk, boba and fresh fruit await at Scoopy. This hidden laneway dessert bar is an insta-fave for their cute offerings. You can get a single serve treat for just $9.50. That includes the new vegan lychee bingsu.

Paik’s Noodle

Iconic South Korean chef Jong-won Paik has opened his first Australian outpost of the hugely popular Paik’s Noodle franchise. Try flaming ‘Gochu Jajang’, a chilli-spiked black bean broth rich with umami flavour. Or slurp up bowls of Jjamppong, the cult-status seafood noodle bowl you would have seen on countless K-dramas. Bowls start at just $11, and they stay open until very late. Heartbaker BunMee Uncover a hidden pork roll gem in Melbourne’s tiniest laneway. Heartbaker Bun Mee has six fresh flavours, including signature crispy pork belly and caramelised tofu. There’s even a vegan roll for plant-based foodies. All the banh mi clock in at under ten bucks, so it’d be rude not to smash a Vietnamese iced coffee or two while you’re there. Udon Yasan Build your own bowl at Melbourne’s cheapest Japanese noodle bar. The bowls from Udon Yasan at 186 Bourke Street start at under $5 for flavours like teriyaki chicken, sukiyaki beef or beancurd. Customise your bowl with all your favourite noodle toppings. Add on tempura, kimchi and soft boiled eggs for $1 to $2 each. Then go hard at the self-serve garnish station. Seoul’s famous street toast Bong Seoul Toast (or Sukbong) is a famous chain with more than 200 stores in Korea. Their one and only Australian store just opened in Healeys Lane. Start simple with egg and cheese, or go OTT with added hash browns and beef bulgogi. Everything on the menu is under $11, and the signature bulgogi toastie will only set you back $8. Royal Stacks Royal Stacks‘ neon-bright Emporium outpost is serving 1990s street style. Pull up a seat in the retro caravan booths and choose your burger. Prices start at $12.90 for the single stack burger, filled with special sauce, pickles and all the trimmings. Pair it with potato gems, cheesy fries or perhaps even a $13.50 pina colada. Once you’ve had your fill, the inhouse gaming arcade awaits.