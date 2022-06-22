Mars Wrigley Australia have unveiled a world first new Skittles flavour inspired by the nostalgic drink of the summer, the Slushie.

This is the perfect winter solution for when you’re craving an ice cold Slushie! They come in all the fav flavours too: Blue Raspberry, Summer Strawberry, Lemon Lime, Ice Cola, and Pineapple Bliss.

The product is available exclusively to Aussies and is the first locally made flavour variant for the Skittles brand this year.

Skittles Slushie is available now at 7-Eleven stores around the country, and other major retailers and independent supermarkets from July onwards for RRP $4.50.