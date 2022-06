Cadbury has added 2 new variants to their Bites range, both filled with a smooth flowing flavoured centre:

Peppermint Bites – Cadbury Dairy Milk, milk chocolate bites filled with a smooth flowing peppermint flavoured centre

Strawberry Bites – Cadbury Dairy Milk, milk chocolate bites filled with a smooth flowing strawberry flavoured centre

These will be available from Coles, various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets valued at $4*

*Prices could be subject to change